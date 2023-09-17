Sunday, September 17, 2023
Over 1 million kids to be administered anti-polio drops in Multan

ADCG says arrangements teken on a priority basis to make polio campaign successful

Our Staff Reporter
September 17, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Three three-day national campaign would be started in Multan district on October 2, during which anti-polio drops would be adminis­tered to over one million kids. A meeting was held, led by Additional Deputy Commis­sioner General Abida Fareed, to review the arrangements for the polio campaign. 

A detailed briefing was also given by health de­partment officials regard­ing the campaign. ADCG, while addressing the audi­ence, said that the district administration has started arrangements on a prior­ity basis to make the polio campaign successful.

All the departments have been given the task of fully participating in the polio campaign and administer­ing polio drops to children door-to-door. She said that the health department would establish special polio camps at railway stations, airport, general bus stands, and other public places so that no child would be de­prived of polio drops. Abida Fareed issued a warning that strict action would be taken against the departments over their poor performance during the polio campaign. She also appealed to the citi­zens to get their kids admin­istered polio drops during the polio campaign to pre­vent children from suffering a lifelong disability.

Tags:

