Over 1 million kids to be administered anti-polio drops in Multan

MULTAN - Three three-day national campaign would be started in Multan district on October 2, during which anti-polio drops would be administered to over one million kids. A meeting was held, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abida Fareed, to review the arrangements for the polio campaign.
A detailed briefing was also given by health department officials regarding the campaign. ADCG, while addressing the audience, said that the district administration has started arrangements on a priority basis to make the polio campaign successful.
All the departments have been given the task of fully participating in the polio campaign and administering polio drops to children door-to-door. She said that the health department would establish special polio camps at railway stations, airport, general bus stands, and other public places so that no child would be deprived of polio drops. Abida Fareed issued a warning that strict action would be taken against the departments over their poor performance during the polio campaign. She also appealed to the citizens to get their kids administered polio drops during the polio campaign to prevent children from suffering a lifelong disability.