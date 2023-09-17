Sunday, September 17, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
September 17, 2023
“Though they may be only remembered
as ashes, their spirit shall forever soar higher
than the mountain peaks.”
–Childe Harold

The Orkney Islands, located in Scotland, offer a captivating blend of natural beauty, historical sites, and ancient ruins. Known for their Neolithic archaeological sites such as Skara Brae and the Ring of Brodgar, the islands provide a glimpse into the lives of ancient settlers. The UNESCO World Heritage status of several sites on the Orkney Islands highlights their cultural significance and preservation. Visitors can explore the stunning landscapes, walk in the footsteps of our ancestors, and experience the rich history and mythology that these islands have to offer.

