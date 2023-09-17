People reject massive increase in petroleum prices

Rawalpindi-On Saturday, a wide spectrum of society, including transporters, labourers, the business community, lawyers, students, teachers, and people from various walks of life, collectively voiced their rejection of the significant surge in petroleum product prices. They demanded that the government immediately revoke this decision or be prepared to face the consequences.

The increase in petroleum prices has led to a ripple effect, causing the prices of everyday necessities such as milk, yoghurt, meat, mutton, pulses, vegetables, fruits, groceries, clothes, and even school, college, and university fees to rise. Additionally, private transport fares, railcar fares, and aeroplane tickets have also seen increases, further exacerbating the difficulties faced by the public.

In response, the public has threatened to organize a series of protest demonstrations if the notification of the price hike in oil products is not withdrawn. Meanwhile, transport unions have announced a nationwide wheel-jam strike scheduled from September 20 to 23 to denounce the surge in petroleum prices.

Ahmed Khattak, a local businessman, expressed his concerns about the impact of this move on the already struggling industry. He pointed out that while international oil prices are decreasing, the caretaker government is passing on the burden of rising oil prices to the poor citizens of Pakistan. He urged the government to consider the plight of the business community and the general public by reducing oil prices.

Ali Khan, a lawyer, criticized the government’s promises of reducing oil prices after obtaining a loan from the IMF, deeming it a falsehood. He noted that the rising cost of living has already made life difficult for the poor in the country, and the increase in oil prices will only exacerbate their hardships.

Waheed Khan, a labourer, shared his struggle, saying, “I earn just Rs 1100 after working 8 hours a day. I can’t support my family and pay rent in such an era of price hikes.” He stated that the government has failed to provide relief to the masses and called for a reduction in oil prices.

Miss Iqra, a university student, expressed her frustration, stating that instead of providing subsidies or relief to the poverty-stricken, the caretaker government is imposing further burdens on the already struggling lower and middle classes. She urged the government to immediately withdraw the notification of the oil price hike or face protests from the people.

Uzma Bibi, a housewife, shared her personal experience, saying, “With the increase in petrol prices, the driver of my children’s school van has started demanding an extra Rs 3000 in fare.” She noted that she would now send her children to school via a slightly more affordable private transport option. Many other citizens also criticized the government for the surge in oil prices and called on the caretaker Prime Minister to lower them.

On the other hand, PML-N stalwart and former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi also voiced his condemnation of the rising prices of petrol and diesel. He urged the caretaker government to reduce the prices of petroleum products.