QUETTA - A po­lice Head constable was killed in a firing incident here on Sat­urday. Police officials said that head constable, Syed Moham­mad was on way home when armed men opened fire at him in Huda area. Resultantly, he suffered bullet shots and died on the way to hospital. The as­sailants managed to escape the crime scene. Cause of killing is yet to be ascertained. Further probe is underway.