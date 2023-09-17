Rain plays spoilsport on opening day of second round matches of Quaid Trophy

LAHORE - Rain played an important role on the first day of play of the second round of games in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2023-2024.

The Lahore Whites vs Rawalpindi, being played in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, was the only game that did not suffer delay. Where­as the three venues in Abbottabad and Rawalpindi duly influenced the play. On the batting-friendly conditions of Gaddafi Sta­dium, Rawalpindi won the toss and elected to field first. Openers Ahmed Shahzad and Ali Zaryab Asif took charge from the get-go. Getting a century each, the duo put pres­sure on the opposition bowlers.

The 210-run between the two was even­tually broken by when Ahmed retired hurt at 102. A brilliant 182 by Ali remained the highlight of the day. Despite veteran Abid Ali getting out for just five runs and cap­tain Saad Nasim getting out on a duck, La­hore ended the day in a commanding po­sition. By the time stumps were called, the Saad-led team was squarely ahead in the game; their scorecard boasting a healthy total of 349 at the expense of 3 wickets.

The toss was delayed significantly due to overnight rain and consequently, wet outfield. Faisalabad won the toss and in­vited Sarfaraz-led Karachi Whites to bat first. Veteran Khurram Manzoor lost his wicket cheaply. Opener Ammad Alam was then joined by the up-and-coming Omair Bin Yousuf. The two batted to­gether for over a hundred runs, both getting half-centuries. At the end of the day’s play, Karachi stood at 141, having lost just one wicket. Omair and Ammad remained unbeaten at the crease.

Multan won the toss and chose to field first, on the rain-shortened first day. Sahibzada Far­han and Israrullah opened the batting for Peshawar. While the latter got out for a duck, Farhan con­tributed 22 runs be­fore he was removed by Majid Ali. Kamran Ghulam retired hurt after scoring 6 runs. Waqar Ahmed and Mohammad Ilyas, sent as a nightwatch­man, remained on the crease by end of the day. Peshawar ended their day at 43