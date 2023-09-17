Sunday, September 17, 2023
Rain, wind with thundershower expected in various parts of the country

Agencies
September 17, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pa­kistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) has forecast rain, wind, and thundershow­ers for Islamabad, the Potho­har region, Punjab, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kash­mir during the next 24 hours. Heavy falls are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islam­abad, the Potohar region, east and south Punjab, and south­east Sindh during the forecast period. According to the syn­optic situation, moderate mon­soon currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating the upper and central parts. 

Agencies

