Rain, wind with thundershower expected in various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, wind, and thundershowers for Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Heavy falls are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, east and south Punjab, and southeast Sindh during the forecast period. According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating the upper and central parts.