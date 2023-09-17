Rain with wind and thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, east and south Punjab and southeast Sindh during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-seven, Gilgit twenty, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramulla and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh ten, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.