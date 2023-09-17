RDA launches operation against four illegal housing societies

Rawalpindi-A grand operation was launched against four illegal housing societies by the enforcement department of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday. The operation was carried out under the leadership of Chairman Task Force/DG RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jhappa, following the orders of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaqat Ali Chattha.

The four illegal housing societies, located on Chakri Road, were identified as Abdullah City, Avalon City, Blue World City, and Al-Imran Homes. During the operation, the enforcement department of RDA demolished the main gates, bunkers, advertising banners, dividers, billboards, and road infrastructures of these illegal housing schemes.

The Chairman Task Force/DG RDA stated that grand operations are ongoing based on complaints from the general public. These operations aim to stop the fraud of illegal housing schemes and protect citizens from being deceived. Complaints were received from the general public about illegal occupation by the owners of these housing schemes. Strict actions will be taken against those who take possession of land by force of arms.

The RDA is planning to request the Additional Session Judge to vacate the stay orders that were granted to these illegal housing schemes. Operations against illegal housing schemes will continue. Owners of housing schemes who have completed the legal documentation have been granted possession of the land.

The RDA has been issuing press releases regularly to inform the general public. Citizens are advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and are encouraged to visit the RDA website at www.rda.gop.pk. They are also advised to buy and sell properties only from approved housing schemes.

According to authorities, notices were previously issued to the owners and sponsors of the four illegal housing schemes mentioned, namely Asim Aziz, Saad Nazir, Ch Nadeem Ejaz, and Imran Ahmad. FIRs were lodged to stop illegal advertisements, bookings, and development. The owners of these properties were running booking offices of illegal housing schemes in violation of the rules.

The Task Force, including Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi, Assistant Director Building Control RDA, Assistant Director Land RDA, Assistant Director Planning RDA, SHOs from Police Stations Chontra, Saddar Beroni, Chakri, and Dhamyal Rawalpindi, RDA Scheme Inspectors, District Council Inspector, District Administration Representative, along with other team members, carried out this grand operation jointly.