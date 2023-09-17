Reception held to acknowledge services of media persons  

ISLAMABAD - A dinner reception to acknowledge the services of media persons from various fields, including print, electronic, social, and digital media, was held at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The event brought together professional journalists and media personalities to honour their significant contributions to the field of journalism.

The dinner gathering, organized to recognize their dedicated work, was graced by the presence of Asmar Ahmed Abbasid, a prominent political, social, and business figure in Murree and a leader of PML-N. Editor of Roznama Ausaf and news channel ABN, Mehtab Khan, along with senior journalists Javed Saddique and Tikka Khan, were the chief guests.

During the event, PML-N leader Asmar Ahmed Abbasi expressed his gratitude to the attendees and emphasized the influential role of the pen in raising voices against social injustices and inequalities within society. He underscored the importance of adhering to journalistic ethics and voiced concern over individuals on social media who claim to be journalists without a fundamental understanding of journalism.

He urged newcomers to seek guidance from senior journalists to excel in the field and called on seasoned journalists to share their knowledge to ensure the bright future of journalism.

In another media-related event, the Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) organized a conference titled ‘Celebrating Resilient Voices in the Media’ at a local hotel in Islamabad. The event celebrated DRF’s work and achievements with women journalists in Pakistan, particularly through its Network of Women Journalists for Digital Rights (NWJDR).

The conference served as a platform for journalists, civil society members, government representatives, and stakeholders to discuss the state of media and the unique challenges faced by women journalists in the country. It also featured an art exhibition showcasing hand-drawn illustrations from DRF’s magazine, Digital 50.50.