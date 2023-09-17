Sunday, September 17, 2023
Salim Saifullah expresses grief over losses in Libya, Morocco

Urges federal govt to extend possible assistance to govts and people of Morocco and Libya in this time of distress

Salim Saifullah expresses grief over losses in Libya, Morocco
Agencies
September 17, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Former Federal Minister and Senator, Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed his profound sorrow over the loss of lives due to floods in Libya and the earthquake in Morocco. In a statement issued here Saturday, he expressed his deepest sympathy with the people and the govt of Libya and Morocco. He also offered his sincere prayers for the swift recovery of all those who were injured in the earthquake in Morocco. He said that people of Pakistan are with their Moroccan and Libyan brothers and sisters during these chal­lenging times. He also urged the federal government to extend possible assistance to the governments and people of Morocco and Libya in this time of distress.

Agencies

