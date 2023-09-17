SBP tracing fresh talent from remote areas: DG SBP

LAHORE - DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has said that the Sports Board Punjab is working rigorously to trace fresh sports talent from remote areas of the province and for this purpose, several new sports schemes are being launched under ADP 2023-24 all over the province. He said this while presiding over a high-profile meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday to review ADP 2023-24 sports development projects. Additional Secretary Sports Nabeela Irfan, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and oth­er officials attended the im­portant meeting. The DG SBP said: “Provision of top-class sports facilities to athletes of far-flung areas near their hometowns is our top prior­ity. “Sports Board Punjab is taking all essential measures for the promotion of sports culture among young gen­eration across the province. All the relevant officers have been directed to complete sports development projects as early as possible in their respective areas.”