Sunday, September 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SBP tracing fresh talent from remote areas: DG SBP

STAFF REPORT
September 17, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has said that the Sports Board Punjab is working rigorously to trace fresh sports talent from remote areas of the province and for this purpose, several new sports schemes are being launched under ADP 2023-24 all over the province. He said this while presiding over a high-profile meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday to review ADP 2023-24 sports development projects. Additional Secretary Sports Nabeela Irfan, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and oth­er officials attended the im­portant meeting. The DG SBP said: “Provision of top-class sports facilities to athletes of far-flung areas near their hometowns is our top prior­ity. “Sports Board Punjab is taking all essential measures for the promotion of sports culture among young gen­eration across the province. All the relevant officers have been directed to complete sports development projects as early as possible in their respective areas.”

Past in Perspective

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1694845346.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023