Screams of mafia laoud, clear after few transfers and postings: Naeemur Rehman

Emir Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said after a few transfers and postings, the cries of the system mafia imposed for 15 years can be heard loud and clear.

The Emir JI said the removal of Yunus Dhaga from the Ministry of Finance was surprising.

“Just a few transfers and postings were made and their cries started coming out,” he said.

Hafiz Naeemur Rahman further said people still expect positive measures.

Restore Dhaga to the portfolio of Finance Ministry again to rebuild people’s confidence.