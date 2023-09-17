Season of blame-game begins!!

ISLAMABAD - The im­pression of uncer­tainty about the general polls

in the country has slightly been removed finally. It is now be­ing considered that the caretaker govern­ment will enjoy its ten­ure till the mid of win­ter, as soon after the delimitation of constit­uencies the top election body will announce the schedule of the elec­tions.

Since the political mat­ters in the country are still not normal, the po­litical parties have start­ed blame-game as a tool in their unannounced political campaigns.

The alliance 13 par­ties formed an alliance to depose former prime minister Imran Khan.

The political romance of arch rivals [PML-N and PPPP], in 16 months government tenure, remained unmatchable. Though the political pundits cite sn an­cient proverb “The enemy of my enemy is my friend” behind the close relationship of two main parties.The role of rest of allies was also not different from the stated reason.

Political experts believe that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken no time in giving political di­vorce to its allies, as he has started openly criticizing the former ruling party [PML-N]. Bilawal has openly been criticizing PML-N in his statements.

The expected reaction of the Nawz Sharif led par­ty will so far be given by second tier politicians, as PML-N is still not in favor of focus matters other than possible return of Nawaz Sharif from London.

A religio-political party chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman has strongly reacted over the statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the allies parties stance of deliberately delaying elections. Maulana strongly dispelled the impression of delaying the elections.

Likewise, other member of this alliance - MQM-P has aimed guns at his former coalition partner PPP. MQM-P has challenged PPP to secure maximum seats in Sindh by defeating rest of the parties. The rest of parties in alliance is bit confused about their position , as they are bit confused about election schedule.

Interestingly, the stance of all these parties against PTI is still same. The unity of parties over reversal of NAB laws , remained in government for 16 months, was was an interesting point. Political gurus viewed that these senior and mature parties know its limits and boundaries.

Both the parties[PML-N and PPP]have held power in Pakistan multiple times, and their leaders have been involved in political and personal clashes. De­spite their differences, both parties have also been accused of corruption and inefficiency in governing the country. PML-N and PPP are considered arch-ri­vals because they have different political ideologies and have been competing against each other for power and influence in the country for many years. They changed their stance a bit over the matter of PTI. Overall, the rivalry between PML-N and PPP re­flects the larger political and ideological divisions in Pakistan’s society and politics.

The political rivalry and blame game are being con­sidered to touch its peak with the election schedule in the country.