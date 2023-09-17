Shehbaz greets CJP Isa

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has expressed hope that a new era of justice will now begin under the leadership of newly-appointed Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In a statement issued here, the former prime minister congratulated Justice Qazi Faez Isa on assuming the position of Chief Justice of Pakistan and expressed hope that now the traditions of justice will prevail in the country. He stressed that justice, constitutionalism, and adherence to the law and regulations are the only ways to ensure the provision of justice to the people.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism that Pakistan's judiciary will gain more recognition and respect on the international stage.

Earlier today, Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan on Sunday after the retirement of Umar Ata Bandial.

He was administered the oath of office by President Arif Alvi during a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir were also in attendance.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, following which the notification for Justice Isa’s appointment was read out. The president then administered the oath to Justice Isa.