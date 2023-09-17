Sunday, September 17, 2023
Six stolen motorcycles recovered  

September 17, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI-Police arrested a motorcycle thief and recovered six stolen motorcycles during a crackdown on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, Naseerabad police apprehended Faisal in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad, who was involved in motorcycle theft. They recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession.

A case has been registered against him, and investigations are underway. SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan commended the police team, emphasizing that the safety of citizens’ lives and property is a top priority. Crackdowns against organized and dynamic gangs will continue.

