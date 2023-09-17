Solangi contradicts news statement attributed to PM Kakar on ‘one-party rule’

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said a news story published by an English newspaper (not The Nation) regarding Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s recent interaction with the media was “out of context.” Solangi, in a video message, contradicted the news statement attributed to the prime minister by Dawn newspaper on “one-party rule”.
According to Solangi, the publication of this news led to unnecessary comments from many journalists and created a false impression in certain sections of the media, suggesting that martial law was being imposed in the country. He emphasised that some journalists drew conclusions from a statement that the prime minister had not made. Expressing his disappointment, Solangi pointed out that this was not the first time Dawn newspaper had published an inaccurate news story.
He also recalled a recent false news story by Dawn that had damaged the country’s image on the international stage. Solangi lamented that a respected newspaper had been consistently publishing incorrect news. He underscored the media’s right to criticize but stressed that attributing statements to individuals that they did not make was not in line with responsible journalism and freedom of expression.