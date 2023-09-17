Speak up for social justice

I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I wanted to take a moment to discuss the im­portance of speaking up for social justice. In today’s world, it is cru­cial that we raise our voices and advocate for equality and fairness.

Social justice encompasses var­ious issues such as human rights, racial equality, gender equality, and equal access to opportunities. By speaking up, we can contribute to creating a more inclusive and just society for all.

I encourage you to join me in taking a stand against discrim­ination and injustice. Togeth­er, let’s use our voices to amplify the voices of the marginalised and oppressed. Whether it’s through peaceful protests, supporting or­ganisations that fight for social justice, or engaging in conversa­tions that challenge the status quo, every action counts.

Remember, change starts with us. By speaking up for social justice, we can make a difference and cre­ate a better world for future gener­ations. Stay passionate, stay com­mitted, and let your voice be heard.

NAIMA KHAN,

Karachi.