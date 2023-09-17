Speak up for social justice

I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I wanted to take a moment to discuss the importance of speaking up for social justice. In today’s world, it is crucial that we raise our voices and advocate for equality and fairness.
Social justice encompasses various issues such as human rights, racial equality, gender equality, and equal access to opportunities. By speaking up, we can contribute to creating a more inclusive and just society for all.
I encourage you to join me in taking a stand against discrimination and injustice. Together, let’s use our voices to amplify the voices of the marginalised and oppressed. Whether it’s through peaceful protests, supporting organisations that fight for social justice, or engaging in conversations that challenge the status quo, every action counts.
Remember, change starts with us. By speaking up for social justice, we can make a difference and create a better world for future generations. Stay passionate, stay committed, and let your voice be heard.
NAIMA KHAN,
Karachi.