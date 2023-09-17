Sri Lanka Convention Bureau plans tourism roadshows in Pakistan

KARACHI-Continuing with its aggressive engagement and outreach in its one of the potential source markets, Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB) in association with Consulate General of Sri Lanka (Karachi) is set to hold three tourism roadshows in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

According to a press statement by SLCB officials, the first roadshow will be held at Karachi on September 11 at Marriot Hotel, to be followed by Islamabad on 13 at Sarena Hotel and Lahore on September 15 at Nishat Hotel. Sri Lanka is witnessing a considerable increase in international tourist arrivals. The statement adds that the target audience at these roadshow will be tour operators, media, influencers, corporates, trade associations and key tourism industry stakeholders in Pakistan, who have the ability to communicate the message that Sri Lanka is not only one of the most beautiful countries with an amazing range of destinations and products, but us also safe and secure.