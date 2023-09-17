Strict drive against power theft yields fruitful results, says Minister

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum, Muhammad Ali Saturday said that the interim gov­ernment has launched a strict drive against power theft in the country which was yielding fruitful re­sults and no compromise in the fight against these mafias. Talking to a private news channel, he said effective measures were being taken to improve the power supply system and eradication of power theft was among the top priorities. He said that the government was taking practical steps to ensure the availability of gas in the winter season, adding, far-reaching reforms in the energy sector are the need of the hour. Minister expressed confidence in the suc­cess of this government-led campaign, with the full dedication of officers and staff. He said the govern­ment has established a central control room in the power division to monitor the ongoing campaign against power theft. Replying to a question, he said that the government will cooperate with the ECP to hold free and fair elections, the conduct of transpar­ent elections is our collective responsibility and it will be performed in line with the constitution.