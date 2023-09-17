Supreme Court gets first-ever lady registrar

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has appointed Ms Jazeela Aslam as the Supreme Court registrar, according to a press release issued here Sunday.

Jazeela Aslam is the first lady to become the SC registrar.

Likewise, Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed had been appointed as secretary to the CJP, while Abdul Sadiq has been appointed as the staff officer.

It said that before her appointment as the SC registrar, Jazeela Aslam was serving as the district and sessions judge Okara, and in the same position, she has served in Kasur and Sialkot. She is the senior most lady district and sessions judge in Punjab.

It said that Jazeela Aslam had joined the judicial service as civil judge and judicial magistrate in 1994. She has also served as deputy solicitor and as an instructor at the Federal Judicial Academy, besides serving as the director academic at the Punjab Judicial Academy.

Similarly, prior to her appointment, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed was holding the position of professor and chairman of the Department of Shariah and Law in Shifa Tameer-e-Milat University, where he helped to set up the Law Department. He has written eleven books and fifty research papers on criminal law, international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic Law, jurisprudence, Quranic studies and comparative religion. He has assisted the SC as amicus curiae and the Federal Shariat Court as the jurist consult in several cases.

It said that Abdul Sadiq was serving as the security officer at the Balochistan High Court before his appointment as the staff officer to the CJP. He has been sent on deputation in the present chief justice’s tenure.