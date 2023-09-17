Suspect held in blind murder case

ISLAMABAD-The investigators of the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) at the Police Station Secretariat have arrested a suspect involved in the blind murder case of a retired police constable and recovered a stolen car from his possession, according to a police public relations officer’s statement on Saturday.

On September 8, 2023, the Secretariat police station received an application from a citizen named Hameed Ullah. In the application, he stated that his elder brother, Haji Muhammad Aslam, was shot dead by an unknown assailant who also stole his car, mobile phone, cash, and licensed weapon. In response to this report, the Secretariat police team promptly registered FIR no. 361/23.

Following this tragic incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police team utilized all available resources, employed technical and scientific methods, and successfully apprehended the accused, Abdul Qayoum. They also recovered the stolen car from his possession. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all senior officials to conduct an effective crackdown against individuals involved in criminal activities, prioritizing the safety of lives and property of citizens. He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police maintains a zero-tolerance policy against violence, including injustices and crimes, and that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty.

Dr Khan expressed his appreciation for the performance of the police teams and urged all officers to intensify their crackdown against criminal elements, reaffirming that the safety and security of citizens remain the foremost priority, and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.