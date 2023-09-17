Swat Engr University hosts Kalam Robo-Tech Competition

Swat - Engineering University, in collaboration with the University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, organised the three-day Kalam Robo-Tech Competition.

The competition was attended by more than 400 talented students from 21 educational institutions across Pakistan, including participants from tribal districts.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), attended the event as a chief guest, and Prof Dr Tahir Khan, Chairperson of the UET Peshawar Mechatronics Department, was guest of honor.

Notable figures present at the ceremony included Dr Taza Gul Khan, Director of Science and Information Technology; Dr Qasim Jan, Project Director at the University of Swat; and Engineer Abdul Saboor.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain lauded the event’s organisers for their successful execution, emphasising the diversity of participants from various educational backgrounds. He highlighted the inclusion of students from the Naumania Foundation, an organisation committed to providing equal educational opportunities to orphaned students.

The Robotic Kalam event is a collaborative endeavour of Swat University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, the Directorate of Science and Technology, the Society of Mechatronics Engineers, the National Centre of Robotics and Automation, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda.

The competition line-up features diverse challenges, including sumo wrestling, robot futsal, robotic arms, offroad racing, flying rockets, mini robot wars, and paper plane competitions.