Teachers training workshop concludes  

ISLAMABAD-: The three-day Teachers Training Workshop 2023 concluded at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in Islamabad. The workshop, organized by the Space Education Research Lab of the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) in collaboration with the Office of Astronomy for Education, International Astronomical Union, aimed to enhance the quality and scope of space science education in Pakistan.

The workshop targeted primary and secondary school science educators, offering innovative teaching techniques, resources, and a deeper understanding of Space Science. It aimed to equip teachers to effectively convey complex space concepts to students, ignite a passion for space exploration, and build a network of educators committed to advancing science education.

The workshop featured sessions on various space-related topics and hands-on activities, as well as discussions about the challenges faced by educators in online spaces.

Beyond the three-day workshop, participating educators will collaborate with the organizing team for three months to implement the strategies in their respective institutions.