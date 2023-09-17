Teenage girl’s body found, abduction attempt foiled

Attock-In two separate incidents within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station on Saturday, a teenage girl’s body was discovered packed in a gunny bag, and an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl was thwarted.

In the first incident, the body of a teenage girl, found in a gunny bag along the bank of the Haro River in village Bhallar Joggi in the Jehri Kass Chowki area, was discovered by peasants working in the fields. They immediately alerted the police, who transferred the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital. Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenage girl had been strangled to death. Her identity remained unknown at the time of this report.

In the second incident, six individuals, including two women, were arrested for attempting to abduct a 15-year-old girl in the Burhan area within the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station. Ghulam Fareed reported to the police that his daughter’s engagement with Muhammad Rehman, which had been arranged one year ago but cancelled one month ago due to Rehman’s dubious character, was the motive behind the attempted abduction.

Rehman, along with his relatives Muhammad Hashim, Umer Shahzad, Zeeshan Iqbal, and two females, abducted Fareed’s daughter in a Suzuki van. Alert villagers who witnessed the abduction immediately contacted the police helpline 15. Consequently, the police intercepted the van and rescued the girl. All six abductors were subsequently arrested and a case was registered against the accused.