Timely elections only solution to solve problems in country: PPP

KHANEWAL - The most important problem of the country at the moment is the econ­omy. If all the political parties agree, then it will be in the best interest of the country. The caretaker Prime Minister and the Army Chief are also talking about a strong economy.

These views were expressed by Abdul Qadir Shaheen, coordinator of South Punjab and central leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), at the residence of Dr Waqar Ahmed Khan Daha, a ticket-holder PPP NA-145 Khanewal on Saturday. Talking to the media after the a meeting, Abdul Qadir Shaheen said that Paki­stan People’s Party is a grass-roots level party which has not only talked about the problems of the people but also solved them whenever our party came to power. He said the problems were solved, the employees’ sons quota was issued, the salaries and pensions were increased, the employ­ees fired from the government, and private institutions were reinstated.

He said that PPP knows more about the deprivations and problems of Punjab than anyone else.

He said that the situation is defi­nitely difficult. The next time belongs to the Pakistan People’s Party. He further said that timely elections are the only solution in the country to solve problems, whether they are in 90 days, 100 days or 120 days.