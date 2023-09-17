Triple crown for Asad Zaman in Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE -
In the fiercely contested Boys U-18 final, Asad Zaman displayed his exceptional skills, defeating Hamza Jawad with a score of 8-2 to claim the championship title. Partnering with Hamza Jawad in the Boys U-18 doubles, Asad continued to shine as they defeated Abdullah Pirzada and his partner with a score of 6-4, securing a well-deserved victory.
Asad Zaman’s winning momentum persisted as he swept the Boys U-16 final with a resounding 6-0 victory over Muhammad Rehan, thus earning his third title and completing a remarkable hat-trick of victories.
In the Boys/Girls U-14 final, Syed Orhan Suhail emerged victorious with a score of 6-2 against Hajra Suhail. The duo of Abdur Rehman and Hajra Suhail triumphed in the Boys/Girls U-14 doubles final, defeating Aalay Hussain and Abdullah Sajjad Wahla with a score of 4-0.
In the Boys/Girls U-12 final, Bismel Zia of Ali Embroidery Mills secured a hard-fought victory with a score of 7-5 against Hajra Suhail. Additionally, in the Boys/Girls U-10 final, Ayan Shahbaz showcased his tennis prowess, defeating Muaz Shahbaz with a score of 6-2.
In a gracious gesture, Malik extended his sincere gratitude to Tariq Zaman, the CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, for generously sponsoring the event. He underscored the significance of such support for tennis, emphasizing its potential to propel the sport to new heights. Furthermore, Malik expressed his deep appreciation to the Sports Board Punjab and its dedicated officers for their unwavering commitment to the advancement of tennis. With their wholehearted support, he expressed optimism that tennis will continue to flourish and thrive within the country.