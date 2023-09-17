Sunday, September 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Triple crown for Asad Zaman in Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

Triple crown for Asad Zaman in Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship
STAFF REPORT
September 17, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -The Ali Embroidery Mills Pun­jab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 concluded with a spectacu­lar display of talent as rising ten­nis star Asad Zaman securing a remarkable triple crown, winning all three of his finals at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park.

In the fiercely contested Boys U-18 final, Asad Zaman displayed his exceptional skills, defeating Hamza Jawad with a score of 8-2 to claim the championship title. Partnering with Hamza Jawad in the Boys U-18 doubles, Asad con­tinued to shine as they defeated Abdullah Pirzada and his part­ner with a score of 6-4, securing a well-deserved victory.

Asad Zaman’s winning mo­mentum persisted as he swept the Boys U-16 final with a re­sounding 6-0 victory over Mu­hammad Rehan, thus earning his third title and completing a re­markable hat-trick of victories.

Past in Perspective

In the Boys/Girls U-14 final, Syed Orhan Suhail emerged victorious with a score of 6-2 against Hajra Suhail. The duo of Abdur Rehman and Hajra Su­hail triumphed in the Boys/Girls U-14 doubles final, defeating Aa­lay Hussain and Abdullah Sajjad Wahla with a score of 4-0.

In the Boys/Girls U-12 final, Bismel Zia of Ali Embroidery Mills secured a hard-fought vic­tory with a score of 7-5 against Hajra Suhail. Additionally, in the Boys/Girls U-10 final, Ayan Shahbaz showcased his tennis prowess, defeating Muaz Shah­baz with a score of 6-2.

 The concluding ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Rashid Malik, Secretary of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Asso­ciation (PLTA), and a distinguished recipi­ent of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. Malik had the honor of presiding as the chief guest for the event, accompanied by Col (R) Asif Dar. To­gether, they extended their heartfelt appre­ciation to the deserving winners and top performers, personally bestowing them with well-earned prizes.

On the brink of havoc

In a gracious gesture, Malik extended his sincere gratitude to Tariq Zaman, the CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, for generously sponsor­ing the event. He underscored the significance of such support for tennis, emphasizing its potential to propel the sport to new heights. Furthermore, Malik expressed his deep ap­preciation to the Sports Board Punjab and its dedicated officers for their unwavering com­mitment to the advancement of tennis. With their wholehearted support, he expressed optimism that tennis will continue to flourish and thrive within the country.

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1694845346.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023