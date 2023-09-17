Triple crown for Asad Zaman in Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE - The Ali Embroidery Mills Pun­jab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 concluded with a spectacu­lar display of talent as rising ten­nis star Asad Zaman securing a remarkable triple crown, winning all three of his finals at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park.

In the fiercely contested Boys U-18 final, Asad Zaman displayed his exceptional skills, defeating Hamza Jawad with a score of 8-2 to claim the championship title. Partnering with Hamza Jawad in the Boys U-18 doubles, Asad con­tinued to shine as they defeated Abdullah Pirzada and his part­ner with a score of 6-4, securing a well-deserved victory.

Asad Zaman’s winning mo­mentum persisted as he swept the Boys U-16 final with a re­sounding 6-0 victory over Mu­hammad Rehan, thus earning his third title and completing a re­markable hat-trick of victories.

In the Boys/Girls U-14 final, Syed Orhan Suhail emerged victorious with a score of 6-2 against Hajra Suhail. The duo of Abdur Rehman and Hajra Su­hail triumphed in the Boys/Girls U-14 doubles final, defeating Aa­lay Hussain and Abdullah Sajjad Wahla with a score of 4-0.

In the Boys/Girls U-12 final, Bismel Zia of Ali Embroidery Mills secured a hard-fought vic­tory with a score of 7-5 against Hajra Suhail. Additionally, in the Boys/Girls U-10 final, Ayan Shahbaz showcased his tennis prowess, defeating Muaz Shah­baz with a score of 6-2.

The concluding ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Rashid Malik, Secretary of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Asso­ciation (PLTA), and a distinguished recipi­ent of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. Malik had the honor of presiding as the chief guest for the event, accompanied by Col (R) Asif Dar. To­gether, they extended their heartfelt appre­ciation to the deserving winners and top performers, personally bestowing them with well-earned prizes.

In a gracious gesture, Malik extended his sincere gratitude to Tariq Zaman, the CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, for generously sponsor­ing the event. He underscored the significance of such support for tennis, emphasizing its potential to propel the sport to new heights. Furthermore, Malik expressed his deep ap­preciation to the Sports Board Punjab and its dedicated officers for their unwavering com­mitment to the advancement of tennis. With their wholehearted support, he expressed optimism that tennis will continue to flourish and thrive within the country.