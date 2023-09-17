Wassan updates Asif Zardari on political situation in Sindh

KARACHI-Former Sindh minister and senior PPP leader Manzoor Wassan called on former president and party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi on Saturday. During the meeting, political situation prevailing in the country with particular reference to Sindh was discussed.

Manzoor Wazsan also updated Asif Zardari about the political manoeuvring in Khairpur District. Manzoor Wassan assured Asif Zardari that the workers are ready for the elections and this time the PPP will sweep the polls for national and provincial assemblies in Khairpur. He also briefed Asif Zardari on the development works completed in Khairpur during the last PPP tenure.