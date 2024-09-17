Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Accused in police custody injured in encounter

NEWS WIRE
September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -   An accused in police custody was injured during an encounter near Jamrani Wah in limits of Dhanot police station. Ac­cording to spokesperson here on Monday, the team took the accused Nouman alias Nomi for recovery last night when three unknown armed out­laws started firing on police party to get release their ac­complice. The team retaliated and during exchange of gun­shots, the accused suffered injuries with the firing of own accomplices. The injured ac­cused was wanted by police in 31 cases including dacoity, theft and others. Upon receiv­ing the information, DSP Riz­wan Khan reached the spot with heavy police contingent. The search operation was un­derway in surrounding areas to arrest the fleeing outlaws.

