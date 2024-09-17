ADC reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations

HYDERABAD - A meeting of the monitoring and illumination com­mittee set up for the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was held on Monday in the Darbar Hall of the DC Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nawab­shah, Nawab Samir Laghari. The meeting reviewed the arrangements made for the celebrations, in­cluding lighting, cleanliness, and security on the routes of processions and gatherings. Addressing the meeting, ADC Nawab Samir Laghari said that the district administration has made all neces­sary arrangements to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Na­bi (PBUH) with great reverence. He emphasized that the names of the best illumination providers should be submitted to the district administration on merit so that prizes can be awarded to the first, second, and third position holders. He directed the monitoring committee members to ensure super­vision of the procession routes and to contact the district administration in case of any issues. Dep­uty Mayor Chaudhry Mubashir Araien, addressing the meeting, said that the Municipal Corporation has decorated the city on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), and special arrangements have been made for cleanliness and lighting on the pro­cession routes, mosques, and gatherings. He added that he is personally overseeing the arrangements. The meeting was attended by MS Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tanio, and other committee members.