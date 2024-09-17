All set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious fervour today

SUKKUR - All the arrangements are being finalized to cel­ebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal today (Tuesday) (September 17), to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

The Sukkur city has been decorated beautifully and the preparations are in full swing to celebrate the birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting manner. The roads, streets and build­ings in Sukkur district have been decorated by the directives of Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh with colourful lights and buntings. A number of pro­grammes are being chalked out to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion. Different Naat committees in the city are organizing Naat competitions to celebrate 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal. Like every year, the government and reli­gious organizations have planned a number of activi­ties to celebrate the annual event. Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) would be observed with religious fervor and respect on September 17, (Tuesday). As a tradition, Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions would be held in all areas of Sukkur district. Strict security arrange­ments are also being finalized to ensure security of the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The district administration had directed Police to take strict security measures in this regard.

In this connection the main procession of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) would start in the morning from Bander Road and after passing from different routes would end at the same starting point. The district administration has set up a control room for the sur­veillance of the processions and reviewing security arrangement. The Ulema and people belonging to different sects have been taken on board and urged to play their role in maintaining law and order and foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.