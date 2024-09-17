Arrangements finalised for Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - All arrangements are being final­ized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday, 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, to mark the birth of the Holy Prophet Mu­hammad (PBUH) with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Rawalpindi city has been beautifully decorated, and preparations are in full swing. Roads, streets, and buildings in the district are adorned with colorful lights and buntings. A number of programs are being organized, including Naat com­petitions by various Naat com­mittees, to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence. As a tradition, Milad processions will be held in all areas of the district.

The Punjab government and religious organizations have planned a variety of activities. Strict security arrangements are being finalized to ensure the safe­ty of the processions. The provin­cial government has instructed all district and tehsil administra­tion officers to implement strin­gent security measures.

The main Milad-un-Nabi pro­cession will begin in the morn­ing from Bunni Chowk, passing through Circular Road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Commit­tee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Fowara Chowk, and Raja Bazaar, be­fore ending at the central Jamia Mosque Rawalpindi. A control room has been set up by the dis­trict administration for surveil­lance and to oversee security ar­rangements.

Heavy vehicles, such as trac­tor trolleys and trucks, will be prohibited along the procession route. Ulema and people from dif­ferent sects have been engaged to help maintain law and order.

Provincial Health Minister Kha­waja Salman Rafique, chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Commit­tee on Law and Order, stated that foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for the occa­sion. The Punjab government has also arranged to provide drinks and sweets to the public across the province. Rafique empha­sized that no innovations would be allowed during the peaceful celebrations, and all arrange­ments were made in consultation with peace committees.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehm­ood Hamdani said that over 5,000 police officers and jawans would be deployed for security duties, with 450 officers and traffic wardens managing traf­fic flow. The CPO added that se­curity arrangements have been made for 108 processions, in­cluding the central one, where more than 2,400 officers will be deployed. Walk-through gates will be installed at the entry points, and participants will un­dergo thorough checks.

Snipers will be stationed on rooftops to monitor the situa­tion closely. Streets, roads, and routes leading to the proces­sions will be sealed for added security. Senior officers have been instructed to remain vigi­lant, and all police stations will be actively involved in providing security and patrolling during the processions.