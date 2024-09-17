Arrangements finalised for Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - All arrangements are being finalized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday, 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, to mark the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with religious fervor and enthusiasm.
Rawalpindi city has been beautifully decorated, and preparations are in full swing. Roads, streets, and buildings in the district are adorned with colorful lights and buntings. A number of programs are being organized, including Naat competitions by various Naat committees, to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence. As a tradition, Milad processions will be held in all areas of the district.
The Punjab government and religious organizations have planned a variety of activities. Strict security arrangements are being finalized to ensure the safety of the processions. The provincial government has instructed all district and tehsil administration officers to implement stringent security measures.
The main Milad-un-Nabi procession will begin in the morning from Bunni Chowk, passing through Circular Road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Fowara Chowk, and Raja Bazaar, before ending at the central Jamia Mosque Rawalpindi. A control room has been set up by the district administration for surveillance and to oversee security arrangements.
Heavy vehicles, such as tractor trolleys and trucks, will be prohibited along the procession route. Ulema and people from different sects have been engaged to help maintain law and order.
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, stated that foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for the occasion. The Punjab government has also arranged to provide drinks and sweets to the public across the province. Rafique emphasized that no innovations would be allowed during the peaceful celebrations, and all arrangements were made in consultation with peace committees.
City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that over 5,000 police officers and jawans would be deployed for security duties, with 450 officers and traffic wardens managing traffic flow. The CPO added that security arrangements have been made for 108 processions, including the central one, where more than 2,400 officers will be deployed. Walk-through gates will be installed at the entry points, and participants will undergo thorough checks.
Snipers will be stationed on rooftops to monitor the situation closely. Streets, roads, and routes leading to the processions will be sealed for added security. Senior officers have been instructed to remain vigilant, and all police stations will be actively involved in providing security and patrolling during the processions.