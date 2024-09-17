ATC grants bail to PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD - ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain on Monday grant­ed bail to 10 who were in judicial custody at MNA Lodges. Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain argued before the court that specific roles are attributed in four FIRs to each accused, and the offens­es in which they’re accused of the Anti-Terrorism Act are punishable by more than 3 years, which are non-bailable arrests. Judge Abual Hasnat asked the prosecutor if any recoveries had been made through the accused by nam­ing them, to which the pros­ecutor said nothing had been recovered from the accused as of now. At this, Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain grant­ed bail to all accused against surety bonds worth Rs30,000 each. The judge wrote in the order that observations about non-recovery are tentative in nature, and shall have no effect upon the outcome of the case as well as the bail petitions of other co-accused persons.