QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Local Govern­ment and Rural Development, Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Dom­ki, passed away on Monday in Karachi after battling lung and kidney disease. He was 55. The family sources while confirm­ing the demise of late Sardar Sarfaraz Domki said he had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for last cou­ple of days. The body of the deceased is being shifted to Balochistan for burial at his native town Bakhtiarabad.