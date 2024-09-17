Balochistan’s LG Minister Sarfraz Domki passes away

KARACHI - The Local Government Minister of Balochistan Sar­fraz Chskar Domki passed away here in a private hospital on Monday. According to family sources, Domki had been under treatment for lung and kid­ney disorders at a private hospital in Karachi for the past 10 days.

Sarfaraz Chakar Domki will be laid to rest in his native town of Lahri, family sources confirmed. He was a seasoned politician and a respected tribal figure, having been elected to the Balochistan Assembly from PB-8 Sabi on a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ticket. CM Murad grieves over death of Sarfraz Domki Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Balochistan Local Government Minis­ter Sarfraz Chakar Domki.

He said that Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki’s services to Pakistan People’s Party will always be remembered.