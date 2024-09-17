Bilawal urges nation to follow teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest greetings to the entire nation on the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him). The PPP Chairman remarked that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came as a beacon of mercy for all of humanity, and every aspect of his life serves as a guiding light for us. He emphasized that the message of the Prophet (PBUH) transcends time, place, and borders, offering wisdom and guidance for all genera­tions and communities.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the nation to work to­wards building a society grounded in the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), where peace, tolerance, and brotherhood prevail. “We must follow the example of our beloved Prophet (PBUH) by striving to bring ease and comfort to the lives of oth­ers,” he said. He concluded by en­couraging everyone to embody the values of compassion and kindness that the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) stood for, in both personal and collective efforts.

MORE THAN 4000 POLICEMEN TO PERFORM SECURITY DUTIES ON 12TH RABI-UL-AWWAL

The Karachi Police ha formulated comprehensive security plan for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, involving a total of 4,332 police officers and personnel to ensure the safety and smooth super­vision of the main procession and its routes. The Karachi Police spokesper­son stated on Monday the deployment includes 706 non-gazetted officers, 87 senior officers, and 3,374 head con­stables, constables, and commandos from the Special Security Unit (SSU), along with personnel from the security division. Specialist SSU snipers will be stationed along the procession routes for added security. Additionally, 449 officers and personnel are assigned to maintain security at Nishtar Park. The security fleet comprises 160 police vehicles, including 76 police mobiles, 70 motorcycles, and APCs. The SSU’s SWAT teams are on standby to respond to any potential incidents. Traffic police have also been deployed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic along the proces­sion routes and alternative routes to minimize public inconvenience.