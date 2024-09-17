Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Biometric verification, transfer made mandatory

September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh Excise Department has taken a signifi­cant step by making biometric verification manda­tory for vehicle registrations and transfers.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Trans­port, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Shar­jeel Inam Memon, has said that all new and old ve­hicles will now be subject to biometric verification during the registration or transfer process.

He elaborated that under the new policy, the change will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, starting from July 1, biometric verifica­tion will be mandatory for the registration of new ve­hicles. In the second phase, beginning on November 1, biometric verification will be required for vehicle buyers. In the third phase, biometric verification of both the vehicle seller and buyer will be enforced. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that they are working to make all processes more transpar­ent in the Excise Department, and this is just the beginning. The Government of Sindh is committed to ensuring that Sindh leads the way in digitizing public services. He emphasized that Biometric au­thentication in vehicle registration and transfers is a significant milestone in promoting transparency. It will enable the accurate identification of buyers and sellers, thereby helping to protect citizens from ille­gal vehicle transfers and fraud.

