Bus torched for hitting student to death

FAISALABAD - A motorcycle-riding student was hit to death by a bus and his pillion rider sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Millat Town police limits.

The police have arrested the bus driver after registering a case against three accused. A police spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Rescue 1122 station on Sargodha Road.

As a result, Ghulam Muhayyuddin 20, son of Gh­ulam Nabi of Chak No.5-JB Kamal Pur, received se­rious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his pillion rider, Asad Ali, 20, son of Arshad Ali of Chak No.6 Gharbi Boray Wala Road, to hospital in a critical condition.

Receiving information of the incident, a large number of students gathered on the spot and torched the bus.

The area police immediately rushed to the spot and dispersed the students by assuring them of action against the accused. Firefighters of Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

The police spokesman said that during initial investigations it was revealed that an altercation had occurred between the ill-fated students and the bus crew one day ago and in retaliation the bus driver hit their bike which resulted in the killing of one student and serious injuries to the other.

After a successful raid, the police also arrested spare bus driver Muhammad Boota while other ac­cused are still at large.

TORTURE ACCUSED ARRESTED

Mansoorabad police have arrested an accused af­ter CPO orders on charge of torturing two citizens. Police spokesman said here on Monday that about one dozen accused severely tortured two citizens including Muhammad Arshad and his brother Muhammad Asjad residents of Mannanwala and hurled threats of dire consequence besides snatch­ing mobile phone and cash over an old enmity. Someone made video of the incident and spread it on social media. Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the police to probe into the matter and en­sure immediate arrest of the accused.