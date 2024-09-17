CCoCIP for accelerating work on finalising financing agreement with China on ML-1

ISLAMABAD - The Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects (CCoCIP) has asked the ministries concerned to accelerate work on finalising financing agreement with China on Railway Main Line-1(ML-1).
The Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects (CCoCIP), which met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal in chair, discussed various matters related to transit trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries via Gwadar Port.
The meeting was attended by key government officials, including Federal Minister for Petroleum Division Musadiq Malik, Federal Minister for Energy Awais Laghari, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and secretaries from the relevant Ministries, along with representatives from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Secretariat and the Planning Ministry. The Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects (CCoCIP) directed the Ministries of Finance, Economic Affairs to accelerate the negotiations process for the financing agreement for the phase-1 of ML-1, official source told The Nation. There is need to initiate a big project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to mark the Phase-II of the project, Ahsan Iqbal remarked.
Notably, the Federal Cabinet had last month allowed the Ministry of Railway to initiate negotiations on the Financing Commitment Agreement with the National Railway Administration, Government of China, on phase-1 of ML-1, with the direction to submit the draft agreement for approval of the Cabinet once the negotiations had concluded. Draft Financing Commitment Agreement for phase-1 of ML-1 was formulated. The draft agreement was already shared with Economic Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and Finance Division, the source said.
In July 2023, China and Pakistan had agreed to implement the ML-1 Project in a phased manner. Phase-1 comprised the Karachi to Multan segment, including Pakistan Railways Academy, Walton, while Phase-2 covered the Multan to Peshawar segment.
In July-August 2024, Chinese experts visited Pakistan and confirmed to start work, initially, on the Karachi-Hyderabad section of Phase-1, subject to its endorsement by the Pakistan side. The agenda of the meeting revolved around expediting several ongoing projects under the CPEC framework. Discussions covered the provision of electricity to the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ), import/export policies for Gwadar Free Zone, transit trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries via Gwadar Port, international transshipment of seafood, and the development of the Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone.
Addressing the meeting, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for a proactive approach in serving investors. “We must treat our investors like customers,” he remarked. He further directed all relevant ministries to provide their comments on pending matters within few days to ensure smooth progress. “Decisions should be taken swiftly, and investors should not be kept waiting for long, as delays discourage investment,” the Minister stressed. The minister for planning directed secretaries of the line ministries to develop actionable plans and address unresolved issues and pendencies. Discussing security measures for Chinese officials working on CPEC projects, Ahsan Iqbal stressed that security protocols should not create an atmosphere of fear or hinder business operations. The committee concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to resolving any bottlenecks faced by Chinese investors and ensuring that CPEC projects continue to progress without delays. Ahsan Iqbal called for enhanced coordination between ministries and smooth decision-making to boost investor confidence and accelerate the realization of key projects.