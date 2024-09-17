China beat Pakistan in shootout to face India in Asian Hockey final

HULUNBUIR CITY - China secured their spot in the final of the Asian Hockey Champions Tro­phy 2024 after a dramatic 2-0 penalty shootout win against Pakistan in the semifinals at the Moqi Hockey Training Base on Monday. Both teams scored once in regular time, but the Green Shirts faltered in the shootout, failing to convert any of their penalty chances.

The match was an intense contest, with Pakistan and China deadlocked at 1-1 by the end of regulation time. In the shootout, however, the Chi­nese side kept their composure, net­ting two penalties to send Pakistan out of the tournament. Earlier in the group stages, Pakistan had a strong run, losing only one game, a narrow 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals India in their final group match.

In the other semifinal, India pow­ered through to the final with a com­manding 4-1 victory over South Ko­rea, driven by a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh. India will now face China in the final on September 17 at the same venue.

India dominated their semifinal from the outset, with Uttam Singh opening the scoring in the first quar­ter. Harmanpreet doubled the lead in the second quarter, giving the de­fending champions a solid advantage.

The third quarter saw even more brilliance from India, with Sumit Walmiki delivering a sensational aer­ial pass to Jarmanpreet Singh, who controlled it flawlessly and slammed home a stunning goal to make it 3-0. Although South Korea responded quickly with a goal from Yang Jihun, it proved to be a lone effort. Harman­preet capped off India’s performance with his second goal just before the third quarter ended, sealing the 4-1 win.Despite efforts from both sides, the fourth quarter remained goalless, ensuring India’s dominant victory and setting the stage for a final show­down with China.