CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur opposes constitutional amendments

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has expressed strong opposition to the proposed constitutional amendments.

Speaking at a media briefing, Gandapur labeled the amendments as an "attack on democracy" and criticized self-proclaimed democratic parties for introducing such a bill. He questioned how it could even be considered in a democratic system and urged these parties to reflect on their actions.

Gandapur reaffirmed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) stance, stating that the party fully supports the judiciary and will use all constitutional means to protect legitimate rights. He also downplayed the likelihood of the bill being passed or presented in parliament.

In his concluding remarks, he emphasized that Islam promotes harmony and prayed for the removal of hatred from people's hearts.