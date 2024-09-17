CM Maryam launches Children’s Heart Surgery Programme to save children’s lives

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday officially launched ‘Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme’ for the free treatment and surgery of children with heart disease during her visit to Lahore’s Children’s Hospital Cardiac Surgery Ward. The chief minister distributed ‘Child Surgery Cards’ among the deserving patients under the Programme. She said the operation of a sick child will be done in a private hospital if there is no place in the government hospitals. She inspected HDU and other departments of the hospital, and reviewed various facilities available in the cardiac surgery ward.
Madam chief minister inquired about the well-being of the young patients, gave them gifts and also played Ludo with them. She interacted with the children, and prayed, “May Allah grant you health, we all pray for you.” She also talked to the parents of the sick children, and inquired about the availability of various facilities. “It is my mission to free every citizen of Punjab, including children, from the system of queues and waiting. The number of specialist surgeons and allied staff will be increased to multiply the capacity of pediatric heart surgery in government hospitals,” she said.
The CM further stated that in the first phase pediatric heart surgery facility was being provided in six government and designated private hospitals including PIC and Children’s Hospital Lahore, Multan’s Children’s and PIC, and Faisalabad and Rawalpindi Cardiology Institutes. In the second phase, she said, facilities for pediatric heart surgery will also be provided in the hospitals of Wazirabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Sargodha. She also observed the dashboard developed to monitor the Programme. Madam chief minister said she was extremely happy to launch the project as a mother, not as the Chief Minister. She added,” I can understand the shock that mothers go through on the death of a child.”