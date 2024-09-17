Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan Division Mary­am Khan directed strict price moni­toring in local markets especially in shops operating at street level.

She stated that the persons who were found extracting undue profit would not be tolerated.

The Commissioner issued these orders during a review meeting, here on Monday. The meeting focused on price control, issue of hoarding, and the “Clean South Punjab” campaign. She said the mafia responsible for artificial inflation must be dealt with an iron hand. All price control magis­trates should be present in the field. Their locations should be monitored regularly, she instructed officials. Deputy commissioners must send price control reports to the commis­sioner’s office regularly.

The “Clean South Punjab” campaign is ongoing with thorough cleaning in rural areas also. Deputy commission­ers of Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal and Multan briefed the commissioner on the efforts against profiteering and hoarding. The meeting included vid­eo links with district officials.

HEC APPOINTS BZU’S DR DILSHAD AS NCTE MEMBER

The Higher Education Commission has appointed Prof. Dr. Rana Muham­mad Dilshad, Chairman of the Educa­tion Department at Bahauddin Zakari­ya University Multan, as a member of the National Council for Teacher Education. A spokesperson for BZU said in Monday that the appointment is for a term of four years. The council formulates policies for teacher train­ing in Pakistan and approves various levels of teacher training programmes after a proper review of standards, he added. The news of Dr. Dilshad’s appointment has been met with joy by educational and social circles in South Punjab, and it is considered an honor for Bahauddin Zakariya Univer­sity Multan and the entire region, the spokesperson maintained. Teachers and administrative heads associated with teacher training in Pakistan have especially welcomed Dr Dilshad’s ap­pointment and sent messages of good­will. They believe that his extensive experience and contributions in the field of teacher training will positively impact decision-making at the nation­al level and benefit the teacher educa­tion sector, he stated