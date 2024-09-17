Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan directed strict price monitoring in local markets especially in shops operating at street level.
She stated that the persons who were found extracting undue profit would not be tolerated.
The Commissioner issued these orders during a review meeting, here on Monday. The meeting focused on price control, issue of hoarding, and the “Clean South Punjab” campaign. She said the mafia responsible for artificial inflation must be dealt with an iron hand. All price control magistrates should be present in the field. Their locations should be monitored regularly, she instructed officials. Deputy commissioners must send price control reports to the commissioner’s office regularly.
The “Clean South Punjab” campaign is ongoing with thorough cleaning in rural areas also. Deputy commissioners of Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal and Multan briefed the commissioner on the efforts against profiteering and hoarding. The meeting included video links with district officials.
HEC APPOINTS BZU’S DR DILSHAD AS NCTE MEMBER
The Higher Education Commission has appointed Prof. Dr. Rana Muhammad Dilshad, Chairman of the Education Department at Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, as a member of the National Council for Teacher Education. A spokesperson for BZU said in Monday that the appointment is for a term of four years. The council formulates policies for teacher training in Pakistan and approves various levels of teacher training programmes after a proper review of standards, he added. The news of Dr. Dilshad’s appointment has been met with joy by educational and social circles in South Punjab, and it is considered an honor for Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and the entire region, the spokesperson maintained. Teachers and administrative heads associated with teacher training in Pakistan have especially welcomed Dr Dilshad’s appointment and sent messages of goodwill. They believe that his extensive experience and contributions in the field of teacher training will positively impact decision-making at the national level and benefit the teacher education sector, he stated