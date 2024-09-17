Commissioner Sukkur stresses tight security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

SUKKUR - The Divisional Commissioner Suk­kur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Monday directed the police and local administration to ensure tight security and ad­ministrative arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). Ad­dressing a briefing at his office here, he said that Milad was a prestigious occasion and the Sindh government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to facilitate the faithful at maxi­mum extent to celebrate the event. He said that foolproof security would be provided to Milad mahafil across the Suk­kur division in addition to un­interrupted power supply on this occasion.