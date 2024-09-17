Commissioner Sukkur stresses tight security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

SUKKUR - The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Monday directed the police and local administration to ensure tight security and administrative arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). Addressing a briefing at his office here, he said that Milad was a prestigious occasion and the Sindh government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to facilitate the faithful at maximum extent to celebrate the event. He said that foolproof security would be provided to Milad mahafil across the Sukkur division in addition to uninterrupted power supply on this occasion.