Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Constitutional amendments aim to suppress judiciary, political opp: Imran

NEWS WIRE
September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Im­ran Khan, Monday criticized the recent constitutional amendments, alleging they are designed to keep him imprisoned and undermine the judiciary. During an in­formal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, he expressed concerns that the establishment of a Constitu­tional Court is a move driv­en by fear of the Supreme Court’s authority. He warned that the amendments would damage the country’s future, accusing the government of orchestrating election fraud and weakening the judiciary to protect their interests. The PTI leader argued that changes to the NAB laws serve to absolve billions of rupees in corruption. He also claimed that the cur­rent govt’s policies, including threats to judges and sup­pressing political parties, are increasing political instabil­ity. He emphasized the need for the public to stand up for their rights and judiciary. The PTI leader announced plans for a peaceful rally and historic protest in Lahore on September 21 in response to these developments.

