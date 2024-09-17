Constitutional Uncertainty

Far from the streets of Islamabad, another battle is unfolding within the halls of parliament between the government and the opposition. The so-called “constitutional package,” a set of proposed amend­ments to alter how the superior judiciary is appointed and managed, has sparked a sharp divide among parliamentarians on both sides. While it is common for constitutional amendments to cause division, this particular proposal remains shrouded in secrecy, compounded by the government’s indecisive approach to formally presenting it before parliament.

Initially, the legislation was expected to be introduced in the National Assembly and the Senate on Sunday, then on Monday. Now, it appears the government has yet to table it even before the federal cabinet, let alone the two houses of parliament. As a result, the exact scope of the constitutional amendment remains unclear. Although there has been intense debate, with misinformation spreading on both sides, few have a clear understanding of the amendment’s true purpose. This uncer­tainty persists despite the fact that the legislation was discussed by a special parliamentary committee on Sunday, with the aim of gaining the opposition’s support.

The government’s delay in moving forward only strengthens the op­position’s claim that it plans to pass the legislation quietly, without al­lowing the public or parliament adequate time to comprehend its full implications. For its part, the government’s secrecy appears to be a cal­culated strategy. To pass a constitutional amendment, it needs the back­ing of key parliamentarians, including some who are outside the gov­ernment coalition and even some within the opposition.

For the government, securing these numbers is a greater priority than openly debating the contents of the constitutional package, as no amount of public discussion is likely to shift the necessary votes in its fa­vour. Meanwhile, the people of Pakistan remain in a state of uncertain­ty, unsure of what the amendment entails, whether it will pass, and how it might impact their daily lives and the functioning of their democracy.