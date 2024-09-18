Continuation of trade at Angoor Adda gate assured

South waziristan - The South Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure continuation of trade activities at Pak-Afghan Angoor Adda border gate.

While talking to media persons here on Monday, the Chamber President Saif-ur-Rehman emphasised the organisation’s dedication to addressing the demands of the local tribes residing in the border region.

Saif-ur-Rehman highlighted the chamber’s persistent efforts on various platforms to keep trade routes open, particularly at the strategic Angoor Adda gate, which is crucial for cross-border commerce. “We have always been at the forefront of promoting trade in the area, and we will not shy away from making sacrifices to secure the economic future of our people,” he said. He noted that the Chamber’s leadership has submitted numerous formal requests through community elders, political figures, religious leaders, and the press, urging the government to ensure that the border gate remains operational.