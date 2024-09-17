CPO, DC target encroachments

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, conducted a tour of key areas in Rawalpindi to address the issue of illegal encroachments.
The officials visited Bara Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Namak Mandi, and Sabzi Mandi to assess the ongoing anti-encroachment operation. During the visit, CPO Hamdani emphasized the urgent need to remove all illegal encroachments, instructing officers to enforce stringent measures, especially along major highways, in markets, and in bazaars.
Hamdani highlighted that encroachments not only obstruct traffic but also create significant issues for local residents. He assured that there will be zero tolerance for illegal encroachments and that the district administration is fully committed to supporting efforts to clear these obstructions.
The CPO aligned with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a clutter-free Rawalpindi, aiming to enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion on roads. The combined efforts of district and traffic police, along with relevant departments, are focused on achieving this goal.
In a concerted effort to restore smooth traffic flow, the police, in collaboration with the City District Government Rawalpindi, conducted a major operation against illegal encroachments. The operation, initiated on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, targeted Bara Bazaar, Namak Mandi, Sabzi Mandi, and adjacent areas. The aim was to remove structures that obstructed pedestrian and vehicular movement.