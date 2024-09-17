CPO, DC target encroachments

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, ac­companied by Deputy Commis­sioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, conducted a tour of key areas in Rawalpindi to address the issue of illegal encroachments.

The officials visited Bara Ba­zaar, Trunk Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Namak Mandi, and Sabzi Mandi to assess the ongoing anti-encroach­ment operation. During the visit, CPO Hamdani emphasized the ur­gent need to remove all illegal en­croachments, instructing officers to enforce stringent measures, especially along major highways, in markets, and in bazaars.

Hamdani highlighted that en­croachments not only obstruct traffic but also create significant issues for local residents. He assured that there will be zero tolerance for illegal encroach­ments and that the district ad­ministration is fully committed to supporting efforts to clear these obstructions.

The CPO aligned with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a clutter-free Rawalpindi, aiming to enhance traffic flow and reduce conges­tion on roads. The combined ef­forts of district and traffic police, along with relevant departments, are focused on achieving this goal.

In a concerted effort to restore smooth traffic flow, the police, in collaboration with the City Dis­trict Government Rawalpindi, con­ducted a major operation against illegal encroachments. The opera­tion, initiated on the special direc­tives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, targeted Bara Bazaar, Namak Mandi, Sabzi Mandi, and adjacent areas. The aim was to remove structures that obstructed pedes­trian and vehicular movement.