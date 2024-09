KARACHI - Pakistan Customs seized a signifi­cant quantity of smuggled hazardous betel nuts from a warehouse in the Gulzar Hi­jri area. According to a news release on Monday, the An­ti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Customs, acting on a tip-off, raided a godown at the Sir Syed roundabout in Gulzar Hijri and recov­ered 25 tons of betel nuts valued at Rs25 million. The confiscated betel nuts were transported to the Customs warehouse. A case has been registered, and further in­vestigations are ongoing.