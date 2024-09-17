DC Matiari visits Ghausia Tahiriya Madrassa

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad You­suf Shaikh, visited Ghausia Tahiriya Madrassa Matiari, where he was accompanied by the head of the madrassa, Hafiz Basharat Memon. Dur­ing the visit, clothes were distributed among the stu­dents in celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). Hafiz Basharat Memon briefed the Deputy Commissioner, men­tioning that, as in previous years, this year too, 400 stu­dents were given new clothes. The madrassa also organized speech and na’at competi­tions, where students were awarded trophies as prizes. He further said that the ma­drassa provides education to women as well, including training in sewing. Alongside religious education, the stu­dents also receive formal aca­demic education, he added.