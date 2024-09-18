DC reviews cleanliness

LAHORE - Lahore Deputy Commis­sioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a comprehensive review of sanitation efforts under the Lahore cleanli­ness mission. The DC visited the fruit and vegetable market on Multan Road and issued directives to en­hance cleanliness arrangements. He instructed the immediate removal of waste in the market and em­phasized improving sanitation measures for better consumer convenience. He also stressed the need to eliminate encroachments on roads leading to the mar­ket. During the visit, the DC also inspected an empty plot in Green Town, where he ordered the prompt removal of accumulated waste. He warned against allowing garbage to accumulate in vacant plots. Fol­lowing up on a previous visit to an empty plot in Green Town’s G Block, Syed Musa Raza ensured that water pools and debris were cleared from the plot and instructed relevant authorities to keep the area clear in the future. The DC directed LWMC workers to collect waste from streets and neighborhoods early in the morning and to prioritize cleanliness. He also appealed to citizens to support the administration in keeping the city clean and highlighted the importance of a clean environment for a healthy society.